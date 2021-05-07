Funeral payers in absentia held for Sehrai at many places in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people held Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza of the martyred senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, on the second consecutive day, today, in different areas of the territory.

Despite curfew-like restrictions imposed by the occupation authorities to prevent demonstrations against the custodial death of Ashraf Sehrai, people offered funeral prayers in absentia for the senior APHC leader in several parts of Srinagar, Awantipora, Baramulla and other areas. The participants of the funerals raised high-pitched anti-India, pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans.

A large number of people particularly youth participated in the funeral prayers in absentia organised by Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Jammu and Kashmir for Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Anchaar Soura area of Srinagar. The prayers were led by Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Sidiqui while paying tributes to legendary and visionary leader said the Kashmiris have a lost a gem of person who had devoted his whole life for serving cause of Islam and freedom and was utmost honest, simple and sincere on one hand and epitome of courage and fearlessness, on the other.

“Sehrai Sahab comes under the rare category of great leaders of human history who lived and died for their cause only. His sacrifices have added a golden chapter in the history of resistance in particular and in the history of human race in general. As a true and legendary symbol of resistance he would always be inspiration to not only for subjugated people of Kashmir but for all subjugated people throughout the world,” he added.

Terming the huge number of participants and the respect, reverence, love, affection, longing and belonging shown by people with their beloved leader an eye-opener to New Delhi Bilal Sidiqui said that as brave and mature people, Kashmiris will continue to resist the Indian occupation.

General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party, Nazir Ahmed, attended Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Srinagar, today. Paying high tributes to Ashraf Sehrai and other martyrs, the JKDJP leader said the Kashmiris will continue their ongoing freedom struggle till complete success. He urged the United Nations to probe the custodial killing of Ashraf Sehrai.

Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party also held funeral prayers in absentia in Srinagar and Awantipora areas for Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai died in Indian custody at a hospital in Jammu on Wednesday.

