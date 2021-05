Paris, May 07 (KMS): NGO Jammu and Kashmir Forum France led by its President Asif Jaral organised the funeral prayers in absentia for senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

A large number of people gathering in a mosque in Paris and attended the Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

Ashraf Sehrai died in Indian custody in Jammu on Wednesday.

