Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza of Sehrai held in Islamabad

Islamabad, May 07 (KMS): In Islamabad, the funeral prayers in absentia were offered for the senior APHC leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a large number of people belonging to different walks of life including leaders of political parties, Kashmiri Committee Chairman, Shehriyar Afridi, and people from the twin cities attended the Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza, which was led by Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Convener, Ghulam Muhammad Safi.

Addressing on the occasion, Kashmir Committee Chairman, Shahriyar Afridi paid rich tributes to martyred Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience. He saluted to the steadfastness of the Kashmiris and their leaders including incarcerated Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi and Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo.

Shahriyar Afridi reiterated that Pakistan will continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to the oppressed people of Kashmir who are engaged in a peaceful struggle to secure their right to self-determination. The struggle of Shaheed Sehrai Sahab is evidence of the fact that Kashmiris will not give up their demand for their right to self-determination, he added. He said the sacrifice of Ashraf Sehrai will continue to inspire the coming generations of Kashmir.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi in his address apprised the participants about the commitment and steadfastness of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai for the sacred cause of freedom.

Meanwhile, the Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was also held in Lahore which was organized by APHC-AJK leader, Engineer Mushtaq.

