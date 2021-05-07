India sets new COVID world record as oxygen demand jumps seven-fold

Picture of the day

Senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has died in Indian custody in Jammu.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

India sets new COVID world record as oxygen demand jumps seven-fold

Coronavirus Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

New Delhi, May 07 (KMS): India has seen demand for oxygen jump “seven-fold” as the country set a new world record for daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

By the numbers: India’s health ministry reported 412,262 new infections, taking the official tally past 21 million, and 3,980 deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The official death toll now stands at 230,168. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher.

The big picture: Hospitals are running critically low on oxygen supplies, having been grappling with a huge wave of COVID-19 infections since last month, driven largely by new virus variants.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said there’s enough liquid oxygen in the country, but officials are facing transportation logistics, AP notes. Most oxygen is produced in eastern India, but demand has increased in the north and west.

India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government one day to “submit a plan to supply” hospital in New Delhi with oxygen, as the capital reported receiving only 40% of its daily needs, Al Jazeera reports.

What to watch: The country’s vaccine production is “expected to get a boost” with the Biden administration backing an intellectual property protections waiver for COVID-19 doses, per AP. — Courtesy Axios


