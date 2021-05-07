Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Procuring oxygen made difficult for Kashmir charities

Kashmir Media Service

 

Indian government orders medical staff not to speak with media

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir the government asked manufacturers to stop supplying oxygen to charities and ordered medical staff at government health institutions to stop speaking to the media.

The orders evoked criticism in a region marred by years of conflict and surging cases of coronavirus infection.

An order by the deputy commissioner of the capital, Srinagar, asked oxygen manufacturers in the city to “stop supply to any private society/NGO with immediate effect” and supply only to designated hospitals and clinics.

Charities can procure oxygen only after approval by the deputy commissioner, according to the order that said “managing the flow of medical oxygen” has become important given the government’s efforts to control the spread of the virus.

Another order by the director of health services warns of “strict disciplinary action against” any health employee in government institutions found speaking to the media.

It asks health officials to instruct subordinate staff “to desist from media interactions as it has been seen that contradictory and confusing messages are being circulated, which misinform the public and create unnecessary and avoidable panic.”

Critical stories are mounting of the Indian government’s alleged ineptitude at handling a vicious second wave of COVID-19, which has killed thousands in the past two weeks.

Orders criticized

Afaq Sayeed, who heads the SRO Batamaloo charity, said that preventing charities from procuring oxygen would only increase suffering. He said at present about 350 patients are using oxygen cylinders provided by his organization in their homes.

“If they need replacement tomorrow, we would now have to contact officials and we don’t even know how we have to communicate with the officials to replenish supplies. Precious time would be lost in this. This decision can boomerang,” he said.

He echoed the government’s concerns about black marketing and hoarding.

“Such things happen everywhere. But this doesn’t hold true for the majority. You can’t throw the baby out with the bathwater,” he said.

SRO Batamaloo has provided oxygen concentrators and cylinders to about 8,000 patients since last year, Sayeed said, “lessening the burden on government institutions.”

Media curbs

Reacting to the media ban, journalist Aakaash Hassan tweeted: “Why aren’t journalists allowed to report from hospitals? Even photojournalists are not allowed to take pictures on the lawn of a hospital. The medical superintendent of SKIMS Hospital told me ‘journalists create scare among people’. Isn’t there a health emergency?”

A doctor who is a member of the Kashmir Doctors Association told media that “bureaucrats have been doing most of the talking on developments regarding COVID-19 in Kashmir.”

“No health worker or official would create fear among people as they only would have to deal with the consequences. They are overworked. But what is wrong in flagging genuine issues, like shortage of beds or oxygen?” he said, requesting anonymity for fear of reprisal following the new directive.


