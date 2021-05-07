Saadet Party chief expresses grief over custodial death of Sehrai

Ankara, May 07 (KMS): The Chairman of Saadet Party in Turkey, Temel Karamollaoğlu, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir.

Temel Karamollaoğlu in a condolence message said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and a senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, under Indian custody recently (Inna lillahe Wa Inna Ilaihe Rajeoon). Please accept our condolences on behalf of the Saadet Party.”

He said that as a great leader with Islamic vision, Shaheed Ashraf Sehrai made a significant contribution to the Kashmiris’ struggle for their right to self-determination and suffered lifelong persecution at the hands of India.

“Mr. Sehrai braved his son Junaid Sehrai’s extra-judicial martyrdom last year with exemplary fortitude. Despite his personal loss, Shaheed Sehrai continued his struggle against India’s oppression and illegal occupation,” he said.

Temel Karamollaoğlu prayed that may Allah accept Ashraf Sehrai’s efforts and grant him a high place in Jannah. “He will be remembered for his vision, compassion, and hard work in serving the people of Kashmir and around the globe. I offer my condolences to his family and all members of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and all Kashmiri brothers. I pray to Allah Almighty for forgiveness and mercy.

