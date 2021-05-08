APHC condemns Modi regime for imposing restrictions in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the Indian authorities for imposing illegal and illogical restrictions to prevent people from offering the religious rituals of their beloved leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai died in the custody of Indian fascist regime led by Narendra Modi on 05 May 2021 in Jammu and since then Modi regime has intensified the restrictions in the occupied territory to stop people from offering funeral prayers in absentia for the martyred leader.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar demanded a high-level probe by an impartial jurist under the auspices of the UN Secretary General into the custodial killing of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Udhampur jail which has a reputation of killing of one inmate per year for the last four years now. He said the jail has been converted into the worst interrogation centre where detainees are subjected to physical torture if they complain of suffering from a disease or about the unhygienic and insufficient food supplied to them from a common mess for the inmates. He said, the Udhampur jail has more than 350 detainees, double than its actual capacity.

He urged the international community, United Nations and other human rights institutions of the world to fulfill their moral and legal obligations to stop India from victimizing the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists who have been incarcerated on flimsy grounds and are languishing in different hellish jails of India. He said the Indian government has ill intentions to kill these detainees slowly as it did with Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, Muhammad Afzal Guru, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt and Ali Muhammad Ahanger.

The APHC spokesman also denounced the barbaric and imperialistic attitude of India towards the people of Kashmir who are caught between the devil and the deep sea. People are suffering due to the coronavirus Pandemic on one hand, and are confronted with the life killing restrictions imposed by Indian fascist regime, on the other, he deplored.

The spokesman paying homage to Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and all other martyrs since 1931 lauded the valour of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir and thanked them for observing civil curfew and displaying their invincible commitment, steadfastness and unwavering stance for the freedom movement.

He also paid gratitude to the Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora for displaying their extreme attachment and love for the martyred leader and the Kashmir freedom movement. He also thanked the people and Government of Pakistan for highlighting and vehemently supporting the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination, on moral, political and diplomatic fronts all over the world.

