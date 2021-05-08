Covid-19 crisis in India exposes Modi’s incompetence

#MismanagementInProvidingOxygenInIndia

Islamabad, May 08 (KMS): The incompetence of fascist Narendra Modi to effectively deal with the coronavirus is wreaking havoc in India as people are begging for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders across India.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that with the COVID crisis deepening with every passing day, frantic calls for life-saving oxygen are coming fast and furious on social media.

“Reports are emerging from India that bribes are being taken to allocate Covid beds. Getting a bed for COVID-19 patient has become a nightmare in BJP-ruled Karnataka state. Even BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has raised doubts about the system of bed allocation across Bengaluru,” the report said.

It deplored that the BJP leaders in Bengaluru including Surya instead of exposing corruption in allocation of beds to the COVID patients are blaming Muslim staff for the scam. Bengaluru based BJP leader Tejasvi Surya is deflecting the attention from the performance of his party’s government in Karnataka by communizing the scam of COVID beds, it said.

“There has been widespread criticism against BJP leaders for trying to communalize the issue of COVID beds in Karnataka. Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah termed BJP leaders’ conduct with regard to shortage of COVID beds as unfortunate and insensitive. BJP led Indian government is actually responsible for the crisis being witnessed in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other Indian cities,” it said.

The report pointed out that even health experts and international media have held Narendra Modi responsible for the massive spike in the pandemic in India. The international media said that despite the repeated warning of health experts and a burgeoning shortage of oxygen and vaccines in India amid the COVID-19 crisis, the BJP government allowed religious gatherings such as the Kumbh Mela to continue unabated while Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself spearheaded mammoth election rallies where tens of thousands participated without masks, it added

