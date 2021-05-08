Covid-19 crisis in India exposes Modi’s incompetence

Picture of the day

Covid catastrophe: People are begging for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders across India

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Covid-19 crisis in India exposes Modi’s incompetence

#MismanagementInProvidingOxygenInIndia

May be an image of one or more people and grassIslamabad, May 08 (KMS): The incompetence of fascist Narendra Modi to effectively deal with the coronavirus is wreaking havoc in India as people are begging for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders across India.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that with the COVID crisis deepening with every passing day, frantic calls for life-saving oxygen are coming fast and furious on social media.

“Reports are emerging from India that bribes are being taken to allocate Covid beds. Getting a bed for COVID-19 patient has become a nightmare in BJP-ruled Karnataka state. Even BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has raised doubts about the system of bed allocation across Bengaluru,” the report said.

It deplored that the BJP leaders in Bengaluru including Surya instead of exposing corruption in allocation of beds to the COVID patients are blaming Muslim staff for the scam. Bengaluru based BJP leader Tejasvi Surya is deflecting the attention from the performance of his party’s government in Karnataka by communizing the scam of COVID beds, it said.

“There has been widespread criticism against BJP leaders for trying to communalize the issue of COVID beds in Karnataka. Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah termed BJP leaders’ conduct with regard to shortage of COVID beds as unfortunate and insensitive. BJP led Indian government is actually responsible for the crisis being witnessed in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other Indian cities,” it said.

The report pointed out that even health experts and international media have held Narendra Modi responsible for the massive spike in the pandemic in India. The international media said that despite the repeated warning of health experts and a burgeoning shortage of oxygen and vaccines in India amid the COVID-19 crisis, the BJP government allowed religious gatherings such as the Kumbh Mela to continue unabated while Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself spearheaded mammoth election rallies where tens of thousands participated without masks, it added


