Gujjar cousins survive assault on life by cow vigilantes in IIOJK

Covid catastrophe: People are begging for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders across India

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Gujjar cousins survive assault on life by cow vigilantes in IIOJK

Jammu, May 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two Muslim cousins have survived a serious attempt on their lives by Hindu extremists in Jammu region.

Muhammad Sideeq and Mir Hussain, labourers by profession, were returning after a day’s hard work from the fields with their bulls when they stopped near a stream to let animals quench their thirst. But soon a mob of cow vigilantes surrounded them, attacked them and beaten them to pulp. In a video, which has gone viral on social media, the assailants can be seen attacking and harassing the cousins.

Gujjar leader and activist, Chowdhary Irshad Ahmad Khatana, said the duo has been admitted to Government Medical College Jammu and one of them has got 17 stitches. According to him, the victims had gone to their land but the mob accused them of cow slaughter. “They were forced into holding knives to create a perception of cow slaughter,” Khatana said.

The video shows the blood all over – over their faces, in mouth, on clothes. As the vigilantes were armed with sticks surround the duo, Mir Hussain fell down on the ground and felt lifeless.

Furious various young activists of Gujjar and Bakerwal community took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

Khatana in a tweet said that people are dying in this pandemic but goons of RSS are on their mission to lynch people in the name of religion, and caste. He said now, Jammu has become a hub of mob lynching after abrogation of 370. Lynching of members of a particular section of society i.e., Gujjar Bakerwal community is common, he said, adding that it is an attempt to murder.

Guftar Ahmed Chowdary wrote on his twitter that the two Gujjars were going home along with two oxen and on the way they were badly beaten and are now admitted at GMC Jammu.

Zahid Chowdary, President of Jammu Kashmir Gujjar Bakerwal Youth Welfare Committee, wrote on his Twitter, “Another incident of mob lynching repeated in Jammu, two Gujjars were badly beaten by RSS goons in Garhote area of Tehsil Balwal of Jammu dist when they were returning back from their fields with cattle.”

Female Gujjar activist, Saima Chowdhary said this is highly condemnable act. Gujjar community of Jammu is soft target by the goons post abrogation of Article 370, she added.


