Gujjar cousins survive assault on life by cow vigilantes in IIOJK

Jammu, May 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two Muslim cousins have survived a serious attempt on their lives by Hindu extremists in Jammu region.

Muhammad Sideeq and Mir Hussain, labourers by profession, were returning after a day’s hard work from the fields with their bulls when they stopped near a stream to let animals quench their thirst. But soon a mob of cow vigilantes surrounded them, attacked them and beaten them to pulp. In a video, which has gone viral on social media, the assailants can be seen attacking and harassing the cousins.

Gujjar leader and activist, Chowdhary Irshad Ahmad Khatana, said the duo has been admitted to Government Medical College Jammu and one of them has got 17 stitches. According to him, the victims had gone to their land but the mob accused them of cow slaughter. “They were forced into holding knives to create a perception of cow slaughter,” Khatana said.

The video shows the blood all over – over their faces, in mouth, on clothes. As the vigilantes were armed with sticks surround the duo, Mir Hussain fell down on the ground and felt lifeless.

Furious various young activists of Gujjar and Bakerwal community took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

Khatana in a tweet said that people are dying in this pandemic but goons of RSS are on their mission to lynch people in the name of religion, and caste. He said now, Jammu has become a hub of mob lynching after abrogation of 370. Lynching of members of a particular section of society i.e., Gujjar Bakerwal community is common, he said, adding that it is an attempt to murder.

Guftar Ahmed Chowdary wrote on his twitter that the two Gujjars were going home along with two oxen and on the way they were badly beaten and are now admitted at GMC Jammu.

Zahid Chowdary, President of Jammu Kashmir Gujjar Bakerwal Youth Welfare Committee, wrote on his Twitter, “Another incident of mob lynching repeated in Jammu, two Gujjars were badly beaten by RSS goons in Garhote area of Tehsil Balwal of Jammu dist when they were returning back from their fields with cattle.”

Female Gujjar activist, Saima Chowdhary said this is highly condemnable act. Gujjar community of Jammu is soft target by the goons post abrogation of Article 370, she added.

