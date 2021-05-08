Hurriyat leader Zahid Safi’s mother passes away in IIOJK

Islamabad, May 08 (KMS): The mother of Zahid Safi, the leader of Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, passed away in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, today.

She was ill for the past some time and breathed her last at a hospital in Baramulla, this morning.

Members of Kashmiri community residing in Islamabad and Rawalpindi are visiting the residence of Zahid Safi and expressing condolence with him.

Zahid Safi is representative of senior leader of Hurriyat forum, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, in AJK and Pakistan.

