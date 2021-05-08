Picture of the day

India – a threat to global security

Kashmir Media Service

Two persons arrested with uranium

Islamabad, May 08 (KMS): The arrest of two men by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) along with over seven kilos of natural uranium worth crores of rupees has raised questions about the safety of highly radioactive material in India.

The natural uranium is “highly radioactive” used generally by nuclear power plants. It is also used in making nuclear bombs.

An official of ATS said on Thursday that the Maharashtra ATS arrested two persons in Mumbai and seized over seven kilos of natural uranium worth about Rs 21.30 crore.

Acting on specific information, the Nagpada unit of ATS had apprehended a 27-year-old Thane resident, Jigar Pandya, with some small pieces of the valuable substance, he said.

Pandya was allegedly trying to sell it illegally and was in search of a possible customer, he said.

The ATS after investigation also arrested another person, Abu Tahir.

The seized uranium was sent to BARC at Trombay for analysis, the official said. The report received from the research centre mentioned that the substance was natural uranium, which is “highly radioactive and dangerous to human life”, he said.

The two accused were produced before a local court which remanded them in the custody of the ATS till May 12, he added.

Meanwhile, experts have said that the development is very concerning as the Hindu extremist terrorists can use this material for making nuclear bombs. They said that this is a direct result of the US doing illogical deals with India just to betray Pakistan. They said global security is under threat because of irresponsible behavior of India.

The experts said, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) owes an explanation. The UN Security Council must ask for an investigation into the matter.


