HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Indian forces’ personnel cordon Srinagar residence of Sehrai

ImageSrinagar, May 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces’ personnel have cordoned off the residence of martyred senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Barzulla area of Srinagar.

The occupation authorities have deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in the entire area.

Indian forces’ personnel have blocked all the roads and lanes leading to the residence of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and are not allowing people to visit his family members and express condolence and solidarity with them.

Following the custodial death of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on 05 May 2021 in Jammu, Narendra Modi regime has intensified the restrictions in the occupied territory to stop people from holding funeral prayers in absentia and special prayer sessions for the martyred leader.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), headed by incarcerated Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the deployment of Indian troops and police personnel in large numbers around the residence of martyred Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai. He said deploying policemen around the residence of the martyred leader is cruel and unethical. The spokesman also called Ashraf Sehrai’s son and expressed solidarity with him. The party also condoled with its senior leader Fayaz Ahmad Sodagar the sad demise of his uncle, Ghulam Nabi Sodagar, who passed away in Islamabad town, today.


