Indian forces’ personnel cordon Srinagar residence of Sehrai

Srinagar, May 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces’ personnel have cordoned off the residence of martyred senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Barzulla area of Srinagar.

The occupation authorities have deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in the entire area.

Indian forces’ personnel have blocked all the roads and lanes leading to the residence of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and are not allowing people to visit his family members and express condolence and solidarity with them.

Following the custodial death of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on 05 May 2021 in Jammu, Narendra Modi regime has intensified the restrictions in the occupied territory to stop people from holding funeral prayers in absentia and special prayer sessions for the martyred leader.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), headed by incarcerated Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the deployment of Indian troops and police personnel in large numbers around the residence of martyred Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai. He said deploying policemen around the residence of the martyred leader is cruel and unethical. The spokesman also called Ashraf Sehrai’s son and expressed solidarity with him. The party also condoled with its senior leader Fayaz Ahmad Sodagar the sad demise of his uncle, Ghulam Nabi Sodagar, who passed away in Islamabad town, today.

