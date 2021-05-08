MAPIM President condemns Sehrai’s killing in Indian custody

Kuala Lumpur, May 08 (KMS): The President of Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM), Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid has condemned the murder of senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Indian custody at the age of 77 years.

Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid in a statement issued in Kuala Lumpur said, the martyrdom of Ashraf Sehrai in the holy month of Ramadan is a reward from the Almighty which we pray that his soul will be in the comfort of the companies of the shuhada and solehin.

He said that Sehrai was a fully dedicated leader who had given his life to the struggle for the liberation of Kashmir.

As a seasoned and brave Hurriyat leader, he will aspire all freedom fighters to continue to persevere and face all odds to achieve justice and self-determination for Kashmir, he added.

Sehrai was incarcerated illegally for the last two years as a prisoner of conscience. He has been criminalized by the fascist Indian government not only because of his adamant political struggle to free Kashmir but also for his commitment to strengthened Muslim Kashmiris to support the building of an Islamic based development model, he maintained.

As the Chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir, Shaheed Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has been a respected leader of principles and deeds.

His sacrifice to have his son, Junaid Sehrai martyred in 2020 by Indian troops in a cordon and search operation is unmatchable by many.

“We share the loss of “The Man of the Book”. His leadership is exemplary in leading the freedom movement with strong emphasis on Islamic ethics and values,” he added.

His unwavering struggle that earned him more than 16 years in the Indian jails is truly the mark of a mujahidin, the MAPIM President said.

He endured tremendous health ailments when he was incarcerated and yet he was denied of the needed medical care.

He was suffering from heart, back, bronchitis and kidney problems. He had already lost his hearing ability. He lost eyesight in jail and finally achieved martyrdom.

“We abhor India’s ill treatment of Kashmir detainees to the extent of denying their medical care needs and literally left the prisoners to parish, he said.

His martyrdom under torture in the custody of the Indian prison, raises questions of how India has been targeting Muslim leaders in Kashmir, he deplored.

“We believe the Kashmiri people are more determined to continue Sehrai’s struggle for justice and freedom. Sehrai not only fought to the end but remained steadfast and an inspiring figure for freedom fighters in Kashmir, he maintained.

He said, Sehrai’s death will not be the end of the struggle but a motivating and inspiring push for all Kashmiris freedom fighters to continue their right for justice and a live of dignity.

He called upon the UN to launch a concerted effort to probe the death of Sehrai while in custody. The custodial murder of Sehrai cannot be left uninvestigated, he added.

He said, there is a report that the situation of Kashmiri prisoners is in danger as they are not only deprived of basic health facilities but were also kept with coronavirus patients.

He said, the spreading of the virus amongst Kashmir leaders and not allowing them to be treated is a tool by the Indian authorities to terminate them completely while in custody.

The world powers and human rights organizations must not close a blind eye on the plight of Kashmir prisoners of conscience, he added.

