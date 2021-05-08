MAPIM President condemns Sehrai’s killing in Indian custody

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Covid catastrophe: People are begging for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders across India

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archives

MAPIM President condemns Sehrai’s killing in Indian custody

Kuala Lumpur, May 08 (KMS): The President of Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM), Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid has condemned the murder of senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Indian custody at the age of 77 years.

Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid in a statement issued in Kuala Lumpur said, the martyrdom of Ashraf Sehrai in the holy month of Ramadan is a reward from the Almighty which we pray that his soul will be in the comfort of the companies of the shuhada and solehin.

He said that Sehrai was a fully dedicated leader who had given his life to the struggle for the liberation of Kashmir.

As a seasoned and brave Hurriyat leader, he will aspire all freedom fighters to continue to persevere and face all odds to achieve justice and self-determination for Kashmir, he added.

Sehrai was incarcerated illegally for the last two years as a prisoner of conscience. He has been criminalized by the fascist Indian government not only because of his adamant political struggle to free Kashmir but also for his commitment to strengthened Muslim Kashmiris to support the building of an Islamic based development model, he maintained.

As the Chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir, Shaheed Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has been a respected leader of principles and deeds.

His sacrifice to have his son, Junaid Sehrai martyred in 2020 by Indian troops in a cordon and search operation is unmatchable by many.

“We share the loss of “The Man of the Book”. His leadership is exemplary in leading the freedom movement with strong emphasis on Islamic ethics and values,” he added.

His unwavering struggle that earned him more than 16 years in the Indian jails is truly the mark of a mujahidin, the MAPIM President said.

He endured tremendous health ailments when he was incarcerated and yet he was denied of the needed medical care.

He was suffering from heart, back, bronchitis and kidney problems. He had already lost his hearing ability. He lost eyesight in jail and finally achieved martyrdom.

“We abhor India’s ill treatment of Kashmir detainees to the extent of denying their medical care needs and literally left the prisoners to parish, he said.

His martyrdom under torture in the custody of the Indian prison, raises questions of how India has been targeting Muslim leaders in Kashmir, he deplored.

“We believe the Kashmiri people are more determined to continue Sehrai’s struggle for justice and freedom. Sehrai not only fought to the end but remained steadfast and an inspiring figure for freedom fighters in Kashmir, he maintained.

He said, Sehrai’s death will not be the end of the struggle but a motivating and inspiring push for all Kashmiris freedom fighters to continue their right for justice and a live of dignity.

He called upon the UN to launch a concerted effort to probe the death of Sehrai while in custody. The custodial murder of Sehrai cannot be left uninvestigated, he added.

He said, there is a report that the situation of Kashmiri prisoners is in danger as they are not only deprived of basic health facilities but were also kept with coronavirus patients.

He said, the spreading of the virus amongst Kashmir leaders and not allowing them to be treated is a tool by the Indian authorities to terminate them completely while in custody.

The world powers and human rights organizations must not close a blind eye on the plight of Kashmir prisoners of conscience, he added.


