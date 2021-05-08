Hurriyat leader Muzaffar Hussain Shah passes away

Islamabad, May 08 (KMS): Prominent Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Muzaffar Hussain Shah breathed his last in a hospital in Rawalpindi, today.

The deceased died of a prolonged chest infection. He was also suffering from Covid-19.

Muzaffar Hussain Shah has played a vital role in the Kashmir liberation movement, facing severe hardships in his life. He was incarcerated many times by the Indian authorities due to his services for the Kashmir cause.

Muzaffar Hussain Shah is survived by two daughters, one son and a widow.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Chairman, Molvi Bashir Ahmad and Vice Chairman, Abdul Majeed Mir in their separate statements expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Hurriyat leader, Muzaffar Hussain Shah.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

