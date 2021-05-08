Pakistan expresses concerns on reports of seizure of natural uranium from unauthorized persons in India

Islamabad, May 08 (KMS): Pakistan has expressed its serious concerns on the reports of seizure of more than seven kilogram of natural uranium from unauthorized persons in India.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said security of nuclear arsenals should be the top priority for all countries. He said there is a need for thorough investigation of the matter as to how such sizeable quantity of uranium could become available outside any state control and identify the gaps which made this possible.

Like this: Like Loading...