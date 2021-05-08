Pakistan expresses concerns on reports of seizure of natural uranium from unauthorized persons in India

Islamabad, May 08 (KMS): Pakistan has expressed its serious concerns on the reports of seizure of more than seven kilogram of natural uranium from unauthorized persons in India.
In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said security of nuclear arsenals should be the top priority for all countries. He said there is a need for thorough investigation of the matter as to how such sizeable quantity of uranium could become available outside any state control and identify the gaps which made this possible.