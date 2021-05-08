Pakistan hands over dossier to ICRC for setting up medical corridor in IIOJK

Islamabad, May 08 (KMS): Pakistan has handed over a dossier to International Committee of Red Cross for setting up an international humanitarian medical corridor to provide medical assistance to the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The dossier was presented by Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi to the Head of delegation of ICRC, Dragana Kojak, in Islamabad.

The dossier also contains a detailed report on the medical emergency arising after coronavirus outbreak in IIOJK.

Kojak assured Afridi to take up this issue with Indian authorities for establishing an international medical corridor.

