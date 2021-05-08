Pakistan urges UN to get Kashmiri prisoners released

Islamabad, May 08 (KMS): Pakistan’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram in a letter to the Secretary General Antonio Guterres has conveyed deep concern of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the recent demise of a senior APHC leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in the Indian custody.

In a series of tweets, Munir Akram said being a leading political figure from Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Ashraf Sehrai, spent his life struggling for the legitimate right of self-determination of Kashmiris and suffered persecution at the hands of Indian occupational forces.

He said in view of the prevailing COVID-19 crises in India, and deteriorating humanitarian situation in IIOJK, Pakistan urges the United Nations to ask the Government of India to immediately release all illegally detained Kashmiri prisoners.

