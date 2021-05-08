Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Sehrai’s custodial killing rings alarm bells among Kashmiris: Mushaal

HR Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Urges world to ensure immediate release of prisoners in IIOJK

Islamabad, May 08 (KMS): Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has expressed grave concern over rising incidents of custodial killing of Kashmiris leaders and unabated happenings of tortured to death of Kashmiri youth by the brutal Indian authorities.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick addressing a press conference in Islamabad said that Indian fascist government had unleashed a wave of terrorism and barbarism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) for raising voice for their legitimate and birthright to self-determination.

She lamented that Indian brutal authorities clamped down the world’s worst curfew in the territory where occupied forces were given license to carry out all inhuman acts with impunity.

She said that the recent tragic incident of custodial murder of Hurriyat leader, Ashraf Sehrai triggered a shocking wave in the whole scenic valley, as there are reports that he had been poisoned to death in jail.

She expressed alarm that after the custodial killing of Ashraf Sehrai, Kashmiris are worried about the safety and well-being of the imprisoned Kashmiri leaders which included Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Shakeel Ahmed, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi and Zahoor Ahmed. Many others are under illegal house arrest, including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, she added.

“As the Covid-19 situation in India deteriorates, most of these leaders are kept with corona patients and imprisoned in overcrowded jails,” she revealed.

She further said that the gravity of the situation could be judged from the fact that the jails didn’t have any provision for precautions against the Covid-19.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that the notorious Narendra Modi-led government is now terrifying Kashmiris of coronavirus to stifle their voices.

She lashed out at the UN, world power and human rights organizations for their duplicity, as on one hand, they are extending India all-out support to combat the virus while, on the other, observed criminal silence over the Indian government’s planned move to shift Kashmiri prisoners to virus-stricken jails.

She urged the world community to shun hypocrisy and double standard and forced India to immediately release innocent Kashmiri people and leadership who are kept in jails in fabricated and fake cases.

However, she vowed that Kashmiri people would continue their struggle against Indian oppression till the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions despite all odds.


