Sehrai’s funeral prayer in absentia held in different cities of UK, Europe

London, May 08 (KMS): Funeral prayer in absentia of senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai held in different cities of the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe.

The funeral prayers in absentia were held in London, Milan, Barcelona, Birmingham, Brescia, Berlin, Frankfurt, Glasgow, Bradford, Luton,Humberg, Leeds , Oldham, Walsall and other various cities of UK and Europe.

The funeral prayers in absentia were offered on the call of Tehreek-e –Kashmir (TeK), UK, and Europe. The President of TeK, UK, Fahim Kayani and TeK Europe President, Muhammad Ghalib also offered the funeral prayers to pay glowing tributes to Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

The funeral prayers in absentia were offered in mosques and community centres.

The TeK Europe President, Ghalib said that Sehrai was deliberately killed by Indian government to eliminate the pro-freedom leadership in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Ghalib further said that overseas Kashmiris would raise extrajudicial killing of a prominent Kashmiri leader with British and European authorities.

“Offering funeral prayers in absentia in UK and Europe is an open message to the people of IIOJK that they were not alone in their struggle for right to self-determination”, said the TeK UK President Fahim Kayani. He further said that overseas Kashmiris have a great regards for Ashraf Sehrai and his over fifty years long political struggle for implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

But how unfortunate is that a towering leader like Sehrai was not given medical facilities in jail by the Indian government saying such death will be called extra judicial killing, he deplored.

He said that the world community, UK and European Union should come forward to take notice of Sehrai’s cold-blooded murder in IIOJK jail.

Following the funeral prayer in absentia, the overseas Kashmiris raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans to pay glowing tribute to Ashraf Sehrai.

The protesters were also seen while carrying the Kashmir flags and placards inscribed with the slogans “Stop human rights violations in IIOJK and give freedom to Kashmiris as per UN resolutions”.

Tehreek-e-Kashmir leadership from Italy, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom, Mehmood Sharif, Muhammad Shafiq, Farooq Baig Tehreek-e-Kashmir, Germany, Haseeb Ansari, Syed Tufail Hussain Shah, Hafiz Muhammad Azad,

Maulana Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Nasir Muslim, Ch Muhammad Sharif, Matee Ullah,Tanveer Akmal, Babar Warriach, Atif Nazir , Fahim Khalid, Mufti Abdul Majeed Nadeem, Khalid Khaypar, Dr Muhammad Imtiaz, Ch Ziarat Hussain,

Maulana Abid, Azam Farooq, Mulana Iqbal Awan, Khawajah Muhammad Suleiman, Muhammad Shabir Aftab Ahmed Qazi, Aqdis Mughal and Ch Zahid Iqbal called for an independent global probe into Shaheed Sehrai’s custodial killing in IIOJK jail.

