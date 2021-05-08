Tributes continue to pour in for Ashraf Sehrai in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and activists continued to pay tributes to martyred senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Front, Syed Bashir Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said with the death of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Indian custody, Kashmir liberation movement has lost a great leader. He said that the services of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai for the Kashmir cause would always be remembered.

He said that there were severe threats to the life of illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in India jails due to the surge in COVID-19 pandemic in India. He deplored that the Indian authorities were not releasing the detainees despite the continued demand by their families and human rights defenders.

Syed Bashir Andrabi demanded immediate release of Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Dr Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Muzaffar Ahmed Dar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Pir Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Shaukat Hakeem, Muhammad Yusuf Mir and other illegally detained leaders.

He said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute was the main reason of tension between India and Pakistan and without its amicable settlement durable peace in the region was impossible. Syed Bashir Andrabi appealed the world community to play its role in stopping human rights violations in IIOJK by Indian forces and to resolve the dispute according to the relevant UN resolutions.

The leaders of Haq-e-Khud Iradiyat Forum Jammu and Kashmir addressing a public gathering at Aruni in Kulgam expressed their sorrow and grief on the custodial death of Ashraf Sehrai. They said that the people of Kashmir would continue the mission of Kashmiri martyrs including Ashraf Sehrai till it reached its logical conclusion. They also demanded probe into the custodial killing of Ashraf Sehrai by an independent international organization.

Sikh organizations, including Sikh Intellectuals Circle J&K, Shiromni Akali Dal (Amritsar), International Sikh Federation, Sikh Students Federation, J&K Sikh Council and Sikh Youths of J&K in a meeting in Jammu expressed their shock and grief over the custodial death of Ashraf Sehrai and described it as a cold-blooded custodial murder.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of S. Narinder Singh Khalsa, Chairman Sikh Intellectuals Circle J&K, and all the Sikh leaders including Ranjit Singh, Rajindar Singh, Nirmaan Singh, Harasis Singh, Sohan Singh, Amandeep Singh, Manjit Singh, Devinder Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Surindar Singh paid rich tributes to Ashraf Sehrai and lauded the sacrifices of Sehrai family for the Kashmir cause.

Narinder Singh Khalsa said that custodial murder of peaceful political leader like Ashraf Sehrai had totally exposed the brutal agenda of Modi-led fascist Indian regime in IIOJK and said that the life of other political leaders and activists, languishing in Indian jails is in grave danger.

He appealed to world community and international human rights organisations to put pressure on India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

Vice Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Insaf Party, Haji Muhamed Sultan in a statement, while paying rich tributes to Muhamed Ashraf Sehrai, termed him an inspiring grand personality of the freedom movement of Kashmir.

Condemning the Modi-led Indian fascist regime for killing him in custody, he said that Sehrai Sahib had never begged for even the rightful amenities as per jail manual. He never sought concessions and never compromised on his principles, he added.

