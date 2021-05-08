World urged to take notice of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

Islamabad, May 08 (KMS): The leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, Engineer Mushtaq, has said that humanity is bleeding in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and the United Nations and the international rights organizations should take notice of the Indian state terrorism in the territory.

Engineer Mushtaq in his tweets said that India was afraid of an aged and ailing senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, who was arrested under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) by India and finally was martyred in custody.

He said that India could not continue its illegal hold over Kashmir for long and it had to leave Kashmir one day.

Engineer Mushtaq also praised the government and people of Pakistan for their moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir and expressed the hope that one day the people of Kashmir would get rid of Indian yoke.

When peaceful ailing and aged Hurriyat leaders like Ashraf Sehrai are killed in custody what option remains for Kashmiris to defend themselves, he questioned. “Let the UN decide, which is guarantor to settle Kashmir dispute,” he maintained.

