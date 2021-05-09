Death of Hurriyat leader Muzaffar Shah condoled

Picture of the day

Covid catastrophe: People are begging for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders across India

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Death of Hurriyat leader Muzaffar Shah condoled

Srinagar, May 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of a renowned Hurriyat leader Muzaffar Hussain Shah.

Muzaffar Shah breathed his last in a hospital in Rawalpindi, yesterday. He died of a prolonged chest infection and was also suffering from Covid-19.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Mahaz-e-Azadi President Muhammad Iqbal Mir in their statements in Srinagar mourned the death of Muzaffar Hussain Shah and said that he had dedicated his life to the freedom struggle for last forty years and faced immense difficulties.

They said that Muzaffar Hussain Shah was jailed for years and his close relatives were martyred in Indian custody but he never compromised on his mission and stood like a rock against the terror regimes of India.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Waseem and Vice Chairman Mushtaq Ahmed Butt in a joint statement expressed deep sorrow and grief over his death and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the aggrieved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani Chairman Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, in a statement here today expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of a senior Hurriyat and Mahazi Azadi leader, Muzaffar Hussain Shah, who passed away yesterday in Islamabad. Paying rich tributes to his services and sacrifices for the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir from the illegal and forcible military occupation , Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said that he ( Muzaffar Shah Sahib) was a tireless and devoted freedom fighter and he prayed for his blessings in his life hereafter.

Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Vice Chairman Imtiaz Wani while paying tributes to Muzaffar Shah said that he was an asset of the freedom movement.

Senior Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement hailed the deceased leader’s sacrifices and contribution towards the ongoing freedom struggle. He said that Shah was one of the pioneers of resistance movement.
This week has been very testing for Kashmiris as they lost two legends of resistance movement, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Syed Muzzaffer Shah.


