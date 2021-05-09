Death of Hurriyat leader Muzaffar Shah condoled

Srinagar, May 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of a renowned Hurriyat leader Muzaffar Hussain Shah.

Muzaffar Shah breathed his last in a hospital in Rawalpindi, yesterday. He died of a prolonged chest infection and was also suffering from Covid-19.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Mahaz-e-Azadi President Muhammad Iqbal Mir in their statements in Srinagar mourned the death of Muzaffar Hussain Shah and said that he had dedicated his life to the freedom struggle for last forty years and faced immense difficulties.

They said that Muzaffar Hussain Shah was jailed for years and his close relatives were martyred in Indian custody but he never compromised on his mission and stood like a rock against the terror regimes of India.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Waseem and Vice Chairman Mushtaq Ahmed Butt in a joint statement expressed deep sorrow and grief over his death and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the aggrieved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani Chairman Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, in a statement here today expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of a senior Hurriyat and Mahazi Azadi leader, Muzaffar Hussain Shah, who passed away yesterday in Islamabad. Paying rich tributes to his services and sacrifices for the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir from the illegal and forcible military occupation , Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said that he ( Muzaffar Shah Sahib) was a tireless and devoted freedom fighter and he prayed for his blessings in his life hereafter.

Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Vice Chairman Imtiaz Wani while paying tributes to Muzaffar Shah said that he was an asset of the freedom movement.

Senior Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement hailed the deceased leader’s sacrifices and contribution towards the ongoing freedom struggle. He said that Shah was one of the pioneers of resistance movement.

This week has been very testing for Kashmiris as they lost two legends of resistance movement, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Syed Muzzaffer Shah.

