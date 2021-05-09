Incident of uranium theft in India no less than bombshell for world

Islamabad, May 09 (KMS): India under Naredra Modi is emerging as a global threat not only because of its ‘corona bomb’, but also because of repeated incidents of highly-radioactive uranium theft in the country.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service said that the arrest of two men by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) along with over seven kilograms of natural uranium should have dropped a bombshell in the world, already terrified by the appearance of over hundred thousand cases of coronavirus on daily basis from India.

However, the report wondered global silence saying that had nuclear substance been seized from a common man in Pakistan, the world would have raised hue and cry.

The natural uranium is generally used by nuclear plants to make nuclear bombs. The fresh incident has raised many eyebrows about the safety of the world from India, and it warrants imposition of ban on India’s nuclear activity.

The report said that the incident of nuclear substance theft in Mumbai shows India’s irresponsible behavior as the country can be cause of world nuclear catastrophe. Pakistan is right to express concern over seizure of uranium in India.

It is worth mentioning here that ATS officials on Thursday said that the seized natural uranium from 27-year-old Jigar Pandya was worth over Rs 213 million. As per ATS officials, Pandya was allegedly trying to sell it illegally and was in search of a possible customer.

Like this: Like Loading...