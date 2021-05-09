Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

International action against Sehrai’s custodial killing urged

Islamabad, May 09 (KMS): The Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, has said that the death of senior APHC leader and the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai is a clear custodial killing and demanded immediate international action against India.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Ashraf Sehrai was arrested last year on fabricated charges under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and had developed several health problems in jail, with no medical care. He also underwent surgery a few months before his arrest, Naqshbandi added.

He said, under the garb of Covid-19, Kashmiri political detainees are subjected to inhuman treatment in notorious jails of India and the territory and urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to ask the Indian government to immediately release all Kashmiri detainees in view of the prevailing Covid-19 crises in India.

By detaining people for such lengthy periods, without allowing them to effectively challenge their detention in a court of law, India is clearly in violation of its international human rights obligations, Security Council resolutions, Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law, Naqshbandi maintained.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of Hurriyat leader Zahid Safi, adding that his mother had contributed to freedom movement and prayed Almighty Allah to rest her soul in eternal peace.

He also paid glorious tributes to Hurriyat leader, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, who sacrificed his whole life for the Kashmir cause.

The continued incarceration on concocted reasons of leading Kashmiri political leaders including Aasiya Andrabi, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Shakeel Ahmed, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Nahieeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Zahoor Ahmed, and Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who are under continued arbitrary house arrest, is stigma on Indian democracy and rule of law, Naqshbandi added. KMS—14A


