International action against Sehrai’s custodial killing urged

Islamabad, May 09 (KMS): The Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, has said that the death of senior APHC leader and the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai is a clear custodial killing and demanded immediate international action against India.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Ashraf Sehrai was arrested last year on fabricated charges under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and had developed several health problems in jail, with no medical care. He also underwent surgery a few months before his arrest, Naqshbandi added.

He said, under the garb of Covid-19, Kashmiri political detainees are subjected to inhuman treatment in notorious jails of India and the territory and urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to ask the Indian government to immediately release all Kashmiri detainees in view of the prevailing Covid-19 crises in India.

By detaining people for such lengthy periods, without allowing them to effectively challenge their detention in a court of law, India is clearly in violation of its international human rights obligations, Security Council resolutions, Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law, Naqshbandi maintained.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of Hurriyat leader Zahid Safi, adding that his mother had contributed to freedom movement and prayed Almighty Allah to rest her soul in eternal peace.

He also paid glorious tributes to Hurriyat leader, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, who sacrificed his whole life for the Kashmir cause.

The continued incarceration on concocted reasons of leading Kashmiri political leaders including Aasiya Andrabi, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Shakeel Ahmed, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Nahieeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Zahoor Ahmed, and Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who are under continued arbitrary house arrest, is stigma on Indian democracy and rule of law, Naqshbandi added. KMS—14A

