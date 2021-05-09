Kashmir settlement also in India’s interest: Waza

Srinagar, May 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ailing Hurriyat leader and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that the amicable settlement of Kashmir dispute is vital for durable peace in the region.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza in a Statement issued in Srinagar said that peaceful resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute was also in the interest of India. He added that the people of Kashmir were principal stakeholders in the dispute and they should be included in any dialogue process aimed at its settlement.

He urged India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different jails of India and IIOJK in view of the growing corona pandemic, as it poses a threat to their lives in jails.

Meanwhile, Mukhtar Waza expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Hurriyat leader, Muzaffar Ahmed Shah Who passed away in Pakistan after prolonged illness. He also expressed solidarity with the aggrieved family.

