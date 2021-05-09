Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Modi regime under fire for failing in coping with COVID situation

Islamabad, May 09 (KMS): Despite attempts by Narendra Modi regime to stifle criticism and open discussion over its failure in coping with the Covid crisis, it is still under fire for its slackness in handling the pandemic.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that International medical journal The Lancet in its latest editorial wondered that amid Covid crisis, Modi govt seems more intent on removing criticism on Twitter than trying to control the pandemic. It termed these attempts as inexcusable. The journal called India’s vaccination policy botched and falling apart at the central level.

Earlier, eight international human rights bodies had called upon the EU leaders to raise the issue of fast deteriorating human rights situation in India, including the right to health. The rights bodies had asked the European leaders to press the Indian government to reverse its abusive and discriminatory policies and immediately release all human rights defenders and other critics, who have been jailed for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

These eight bodies include: Amnesty international, Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), Front Line Defenders (FLD), Human Rights Watch, International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), International Dalit Solidarity Network (IDSN), International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), and World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT). They added that Muslim and Dalit communities face growing attacks, while authorities fail to take action against BJP leaders who vilify minority communities

Experts believe that the holding of the EU-India summit that discussed India’s failure in managing Covid crisis might be the result of the pressure by these rights bodies.


