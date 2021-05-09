Posters appear, pamphlets ask for raising voice for identity

Srinagar, May 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters and pamphlets were displayed and distributed in Srinagar and other areas appealing people to rise against the forcible occupation of the territory by India.

The posters and pamphlets were displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative. They denounced unconstitutional steps taken by India, particularly after August 5, 2019 in the occupied territory.

The posters urged the people to raise their voice for identity of Jammu and Kashmir and implementation of Hindutva agenda in the territory. The posters and pamphlets promised that sacred blood of Muslim men and women of Jammu and Kashmir would not go waste.

The Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative Chairman, Prof Jameel Ahmad Mir said, the Indian narrative of terrorism against Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle has died its own death.

Like this: Like Loading...