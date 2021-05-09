Ruwa Shah fears for health of her father, others in COVID-hit Indian jail

Picture of the day

Covid catastrophe: People are begging for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders across India

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Ruwa Shah fears for health of her father, others in COVID-hit Indian jail

Srinagar, May 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Ruwa Shah, daughter of illegally detained prominent Hurriyet leader, Altaf Ahmed Shah, has expressed concern over the health of her father and other Hurriyat leaders languishing in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail.

Ruwa Shah, in her tweet said that she spoke to her illegally detained father, Altaf Ahmad Shah, in Tihar jail for less than five minutes after months. She added that her father said, every day at least two people are dying of Covid inside the jail and more than 250 people have tested positive.

She said, “Honestly I don’t know whether to feel happy that he is fine so far or to worry how vulnerable he and all others are to contract the infection in an environment where it’s hard to even get a painkiller.”

Ruwa Shah, who has been visiting her father, Altaf Ahmed Shah in Tihar Jail in New Delhi since his arrest in 2017 but now worries that he faces a new threat to his health from the virus. If there is an outbreak in the overcrowded prison without even basic medical facilities, it is going to be catastrophic,’ she added.

It is to be mentioned that despite the alarm repeatedly raised by the world rights bodies about the condition of Kashmiri prisoners in jails, the fascist Modi led Indian government is paying no heed to calls for the release of approximately three thousand Hurriyat leaders, activists, youth, women and civil society members from Indian jails. The worried families are asking whether the incarcerated Kashmiri prisoners are not humans that they are not set free despite Covid surge. KMS—1A


