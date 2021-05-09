Ruwa Shah fears for health of her father, others in COVID-hit Indian jail

Srinagar, May 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Ruwa Shah, daughter of illegally detained prominent Hurriyet leader, Altaf Ahmed Shah, has expressed concern over the health of her father and other Hurriyat leaders languishing in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail.

Ruwa Shah, in her tweet said that she spoke to her illegally detained father, Altaf Ahmad Shah, in Tihar jail for less than five minutes after months. She added that her father said, every day at least two people are dying of Covid inside the jail and more than 250 people have tested positive.

She said, “Honestly I don’t know whether to feel happy that he is fine so far or to worry how vulnerable he and all others are to contract the infection in an environment where it’s hard to even get a painkiller.”

Ruwa Shah, who has been visiting her father, Altaf Ahmed Shah in Tihar Jail in New Delhi since his arrest in 2017 but now worries that he faces a new threat to his health from the virus. If there is an outbreak in the overcrowded prison without even basic medical facilities, it is going to be catastrophic,’ she added.

It is to be mentioned that despite the alarm repeatedly raised by the world rights bodies about the condition of Kashmiri prisoners in jails, the fascist Modi led Indian government is paying no heed to calls for the release of approximately three thousand Hurriyat leaders, activists, youth, women and civil society members from Indian jails. The worried families are asking whether the incarcerated Kashmiri prisoners are not humans that they are not set free despite Covid surge. KMS—1A

