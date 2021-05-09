Sopori expresses concern over detainees’ plight in jails

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Covid catastrophe: People are begging for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders across India

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

Sopori expresses concern over detainees’ plight in jails

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, has expressed grave concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, after meeting the families of the detainees, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the health of Kashmiri detainees was deteriorating rapidly due to unavailability of adequate food and medical facilities.

He said that close relatives of some of the detainees were seriously ill and near death but they were not being released on parole to meet their relatives.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori appealed to the international human rights organizations, including Red Cross, Amnesty International and Asia Watch, to increase pressure on India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori expressed deep shock over the demise of Hurriyat leader, Syed Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, and prayed for his high ranks. He said that the services of Syed Muzaffar Ahmad Shah regarding Kashmir liberation movement would be written in golden letters.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous and the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and in their separate statements in Srinagar condoled the demise of Syed Muzaffar Ahmad Shah and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: