Sopori expresses concern over detainees’ plight in jails

Srinagar, May 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, has expressed grave concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, after meeting the families of the detainees, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the health of Kashmiri detainees was deteriorating rapidly due to unavailability of adequate food and medical facilities.

He said that close relatives of some of the detainees were seriously ill and near death but they were not being released on parole to meet their relatives.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori appealed to the international human rights organizations, including Red Cross, Amnesty International and Asia Watch, to increase pressure on India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori expressed deep shock over the demise of Hurriyat leader, Syed Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, and prayed for his high ranks. He said that the services of Syed Muzaffar Ahmad Shah regarding Kashmir liberation movement would be written in golden letters.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous and the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and in their separate statements in Srinagar condoled the demise of Syed Muzaffar Ahmad Shah and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

