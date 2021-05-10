AJK PM attends condolence reference at APHC-AJK office

Islamabad, May 10 (KMS): A meeting of the Azad Kashmir chapter of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC-AJK) was held in Islamabad, today, to pay homage to chairman Tehreek e Hurriyat Shaheed Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, senior Hurriyat leader Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, brother in law of senior APHC leader Mohammad Farooq Rehmani and mother of Hurriyat leader, Zahid Safi.

The AJK Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider, attended condolence meeting held at the APHC-AJK headquarters in Islamabad

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK Prime Minister paying homage to Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai called him the hero of freedom struggle who along with his family rendered enormous sacrifices for the Kashmir freedom struggle.

Senior APHC leader Muhammad Farooq Rehmani paid glowing tribute to Shaheed Sehrai and deplored no proper medical facilities were given to him during his illegal detention. His custodial death substantiates popular observations that Modi cult of tyranny is on rise in Kashmir and other Kashmiri leaders aren’t safe and secure in prisons, he said. Therefore, Pakistan should raise the question of Ashraf Sehrai’s custodial death on the international level and the UN should send an investigation team to IIOJK to unravel the truth behind his death which threatens the life of other leaders in Indian jails, he added.

Speaking at the condolence reference Zahid Safi said, “We are giving these sacrifices for great and noble cause and we will continue the mission of Ashraf Sehrai.”

Former APHC convener and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat representative Ghulam Muhammad Safi also paid rich tribute to the party Chairman and said that Ashraf Sehrai never bowed in front of Indian occupational authorities. “He spent 16 years in different jails and was martyred in jail also. Sehrai Sahab is our icon and we should learn from his zeal and passion for freedom struggle,” he added.

Other leaders present in reference condemned the atrocities being perpetrated by Indian troops on the innocent people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They urged the United Nations and other human rights organizations to intervene to bring to an end the miseries of the IIOJK people they have been suffering for the last over seven decades. International community should pressurize India to stop gross human rights violations in the occupied territory, they added.

The condolence meeting was also attended by religious, social and political leaders.

