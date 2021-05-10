AJK PM attends condolence reference at APHC-AJK office

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Covid catastrophe: People are begging for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders across India

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

AJK PM attends condolence reference at APHC-AJK office

AJK Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, May 10 (KMS): A meeting of the Azad Kashmir chapter of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC-AJK) was held in Islamabad, today, to pay homage to chairman Tehreek e Hurriyat Shaheed Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, senior Hurriyat leader Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, brother in law of senior APHC leader Mohammad Farooq Rehmani and mother of Hurriyat leader, Zahid Safi.

The AJK Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider, attended condolence meeting held at the APHC-AJK headquarters in Islamabad

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK Prime Minister paying homage to Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai called him the hero of freedom struggle who along with his family rendered enormous sacrifices for the Kashmir freedom struggle.

Senior APHC leader Muhammad Farooq Rehmani paid glowing tribute to Shaheed Sehrai and deplored no proper medical facilities were given to him during his illegal detention. His custodial death substantiates popular observations that Modi cult of tyranny is on rise in Kashmir and other Kashmiri leaders aren’t safe and secure in prisons, he said. Therefore, Pakistan should raise the question of Ashraf Sehrai’s custodial death on the international level and the UN should send an investigation team to IIOJK to unravel the truth behind his death which threatens the life of other leaders in Indian jails, he added.

Speaking at the condolence reference Zahid Safi said, “We are giving these sacrifices for great and noble cause and we will continue the mission of Ashraf Sehrai.”

Former APHC convener and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat representative Ghulam Muhammad Safi also paid rich tribute to the party Chairman and said that Ashraf Sehrai never bowed in front of Indian occupational authorities. “He spent 16 years in different jails and was martyred in jail also. Sehrai Sahab is our icon and we should learn from his zeal and passion for freedom struggle,” he added.

Other leaders present in reference condemned the atrocities being perpetrated by Indian troops on the innocent people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They urged the United Nations and other human rights organizations to intervene to bring to an end the miseries of the IIOJK people they have been suffering for the last over seven decades. International community should pressurize India to stop gross human rights violations in the occupied territory, they added.

The condolence meeting was also attended by religious, social and political leaders.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: