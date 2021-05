Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an anti-India protest was held at Naidkadal in Srinagar, today.

Indian forces used brute force against the protesters, which triggered clashes between the protesters and the Indian army.

Meanwhile, an Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man was injured during the protest.

The officials said that the injured man was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where his condition is said to be stable, they said.

