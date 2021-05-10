APHC concerned over plight of IIOJK detainees in Indian jails

Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in Indian jails and the threat posed to their lives due to massive surge in coronavirus in India.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the inhuman attitude displayed by India towards the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India. He said the recent shocking custodial killing of senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Udhampur jail points to the fact that the people of Kashmir have genuine apprehensions about the safety of the detainees. The spokesman praised the high morale of the Kashmiri people and also the reverence and love shown by them for the martyred leader.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Abdul Ahad Parra, in a statement in Srinagar called upon the UN Secretary General and world human rights organizations to play their role in the release of Kashmiri detainees.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said the death of Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in custody has once again exposed the brutal face of Modi’s fascist government.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement in Srinagar appealed to the world community to play its role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations for ensuring permanent peace in South Asia.

Meanwhile, a report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, deplored that fascist Modi-led Indian government is paying no heed to calls for the release of thousands of Kashmiris languishing in Indian jails facing serious threat to their lives. It said that refusing to release the Kashmiri detainees despite surging COVID cases speaks volumes of vindictive nature of Modi regime.

The occupation authorities have extended corona curfew till May 17 in all districts of the territory. The intensification of the restrictions in IIOJK, which is under strict military siege since August 05, 2019 when Narendra Modi repealed its special status, has added to the miseries of the people of the territory.

In Islamabad, a meeting of the Azad Kashmir chapter of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference was held in Islamabad, today, to pay homage to Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Shaheed Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, senior Hurriyat leader Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, brother in law of senior APHC leader Muhammad Farooq Rehmani and mother of Hurriyat leader, Zahid Safi. The meeting was attended among others by AJK Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider.

On the other Hand, Member of European Parliament, Mick Wallace, in a video released by Kashmir Media Service, has said Narendra Modi is a far right racist, who has a nasty piece of work. The MEP said he too favours the strong relationship between the EU and India but not as a geopolitical tool to challenge the rise of China in the region and the world what exactly the Americans want to do when it comes to India.

