Bodies found floating in river Yamuna in Hamirpur

Lucknow, May 10 (KMS): Locals in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh spotted dozens of bodies floating on the river Yamuna, leading to panic among the residents, even as speculation grew about the bodies being of those villagers who succumbed to coronavirus, Indian media reported.

Some people are even saying that the sheer number of Covid-19 casualties in villages in Hamirpur is such that bodies of the victims are being floated on the river as cremation grounds are overwhelmed with the numbers.

On Thursday, passers-by spotted more than a dozen bodies floating in the river and informed the police control room.

