Continued atrocities by Indian troops in IIOJK condemned

Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) has condemned the continued atrocities by Indian forces during cordon and search operations in Kashmir valley.

The JKYSJL Convener, Tanveera Jan in a party meeting in Srinagar said that the Indian troops and police personnel, violating the Covid-19 SOPs, barge into houses, arrest and harass people during the so-called CASOs.

He deplored that humanity was bleeding and the United Nations and the international rights organizations should take notice of the Kashmir situation. He also urged the people to raise their voice for identity of Kashmir and oppose the implementation of Hindutva agenda in the territory.

Tanveera Jan said that the amicable settlement of Kashmir dispute was vital for durable peace in the region.

