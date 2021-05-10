Corona curfew extended in IIOJK till May 17

Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have extended ‘corona curfew’ by seven days in all districts of the territory.

The IIOJK administration in a tweet on DIPR (Department of Information and Public Relations) handle said that corona curfew imposed in all 20 districts of Kashmir Valley and Jammu till 7 am on Monday (10 May, 2021), is extended further by 7 days till 7 am on Monday (17 May, 2021). The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services, it added.

Meanwhile, normal life remained affected in the occupied territory on the 12th day running, today, due to lockdown.

The intensification of the restrictions in IIOJK, which is under strict military siege since August 05, 2019 when Narendra Modi repealed its special status, has added to the miseries of the people of the territory.

The President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Sheikh Ashiq, in a recent statement said the fresh lockdown has pushed the people who survive on daily earnings to starvation. “While the business community was still struggling to revive after the unprecedented developments since August 2019, the fresh spell of lockdown has created havoc for many of the families, which survive on daily earnings,” he said.

Meanwhile, noted Right to Information activist and senior member of Jammu and Kashmir Right to Information (RTI) Movement, Mohammad Ramzan Khan, died of coronavirus in Srinagar. He died after battling for life for several days to COVID-19 infection.

