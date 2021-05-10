Every 5th person infected in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in a worrying development, data from Srinagar based testing laboratories show that from the COVID-19 tests being conducted every 5th person is found infected with SARS-CoV2 in the territory.

In the beginning of this year every 70th person was testing positive. The shooting cases are fuelling the fatality while putting a major strain on healthcare facilities in the territory.

The occupied territory has already added over 40,000 new cases to its tally in May while more than 400 deaths have taken place. The official data on the pandemic shows that from 01 to 09 May, 3,84,000 COVID19 tests were carried out. Of these, around 41,000 samples were found positive for SARS-CoV2. The positive percentage of these samples, taken from across the 20 districts of Kashmir and Jammu divisions, is roughly 11 percent.

The tests, as per the authorities, are carried out both on RT-PCR equipment as well as Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Kits. However, when data from RT-PCR conducting labs is analysed, the positive percentage jumps to over 20 percent. The data shows that at least every 5th person, whose sample is tested on RT PCR, is found infected with COVID19

