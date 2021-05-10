Every 5th person infected in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Covid catastrophe: People are begging for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders across India

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Every 5th person infected in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in a worrying development, data from Srinagar based testing laboratories show that from the COVID-19 tests being conducted every 5th person is found infected with SARS-CoV2 in the territory.

In the beginning of this year every 70th person was testing positive. The shooting cases are fuelling the fatality while putting a major strain on healthcare facilities in the territory.

The occupied territory has already added over 40,000 new cases to its tally in May while more than 400 deaths have taken place. The official data on the pandemic shows that from 01 to 09 May, 3,84,000 COVID19 tests were carried out. Of these, around 41,000 samples were found positive for SARS-CoV2. The positive percentage of these samples, taken from across the 20 districts of Kashmir and Jammu divisions, is roughly 11 percent.

The tests, as per the authorities, are carried out both on RT-PCR equipment as well as Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Kits. However, when data from RT-PCR conducting labs is analysed, the positive percentage jumps to over 20 percent. The data shows that at least every 5th person, whose sample is tested on RT PCR, is found infected with COVID19


