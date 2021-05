Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man died of cardiac arrest while on duty in the Budgam district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the CRPF constable, Muheet Kumar, died reportedly of cardiac arrest while on duty in Humhama area of the district.

Police said that the dead body would be returned to CRPF authorities after completion of Medico-legal formalities.

