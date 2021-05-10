Indian forces thrash photojournalist in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri photojournalist, Saqib Majeed, on Monday said that he was ruthlessly assaulted by Indian forces’ personnel while performing his professional duties in Srinagar.

Saqib Majeed, speaking to media in Srinagar said that he was on professional duty, capturing some photographs near Dal Lake, however, as soon as he got out of the car, he was rounded up by forces’ personnel and thrashed ruthlessly.

“As soon as I got out of my car, they stopped me from taking any photographs and asked me to disclose my permission for roaming in the lockdown,” Saqib said, adding, “I am a journalist and the Inspector General of Police has said that our press ID cards will be treated as a curfew pass,” he added.

Saqib said that as a few of them were checking his identity, one of them came from behind and started assaulting him without a reason near Makkai Park on the Boulevard area of Srinagar. He said that the personnel snatched his camera. Saqib said, “I tried to resist this, and then all of them rounded me up and started thrashing me before bundling me into their armoured vehicle.”

“I was merely performing my job, a policeman came and held me by my collar, I do not know why I was assaulted, I did not even say a word,” Saqib told media. The photojournalist said that the personnel threatened him not to speak of the incident to anyone. “We will throw you into the lockup and then your real torture will start,” the policemen told him, Saqib said.

Pertinently on March 05, 2021, Saqib Majeed was assaulted by forces personnel deployed around the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

Like this: Like Loading...