HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Indian forces thrash photojournalist in IIOJK

HR Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri photojournalist, Saqib Majeed, on Monday said that he was ruthlessly assaulted by Indian forces’ personnel while performing his professional duties in Srinagar.

Saqib Majeed, speaking to media in Srinagar said that he was on professional duty, capturing some photographs near Dal Lake, however, as soon as he got out of the car, he was rounded up by forces’ personnel and thrashed ruthlessly.

“As soon as I got out of my car, they stopped me from taking any photographs and asked me to disclose my permission for roaming in the lockdown,” Saqib said, adding, “I am a journalist and the Inspector General of Police has said that our press ID cards will be treated as a curfew pass,” he added.

Saqib said that as a few of them were checking his identity, one of them came from behind and started assaulting him without a reason near Makkai Park on the Boulevard area of Srinagar. He said that the personnel snatched his camera. Saqib said, “I tried to resist this, and then all of them rounded me up and started thrashing me before bundling me into their armoured vehicle.”

“I was merely performing my job, a policeman came and held me by my collar, I do not know why I was assaulted, I did not even say a word,” Saqib told media. The photojournalist said that the personnel threatened him not to speak of the incident to anyone. “We will throw you into the lockup and then your real torture will start,” the policemen told him, Saqib said.

Pertinently on March 05, 2021, Saqib Majeed was assaulted by forces personnel deployed around the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.


