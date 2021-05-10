India’s COVID situation heartbreaking: US Vice President

Washington, May 10 (KMS): The US Vice President, Kamala Harris, has deplored the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in India, terming it heartbreaking.

Kamala Harris said this in her pre-recorded message played at a diaspora event hosted by the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA). “The surge of Covid-19 infections and deaths in India is nothing short of heartbreaking. To those of you who have lost loved ones, I send my deepest condolences,” she said.

Kamala Harris said, “Generations of my family come from India. My mother (Shyamala Gopalan) was born and raised in India. And I have family members who live in India today. The welfare of India is critically important to the US.”

Earlier the White House announced restrictions on travel from India because of “extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads” and multiple variants circulating there”.

Kamala Harris said she hasn’t spoken to her family in India since the news of the ban was made public.

