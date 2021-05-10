JKPM organises relief camp in Jammu

Jammu, May 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) has organised a relief camp in Kralian Klan, Gujjar Basti of Tehsil Ramgarh in Sanba district, which was gutted by the devastating fire recently.

The JKPM reached the spot when the fire incident took place.

On the appeal of Mir Shahid Saleem several voluntary organizations reached this devastated Gujjar habitat with the relief material like ration clothing and beddings for the affected families.

Today a five-member team of the JKPM led by its Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem again visited the Gujjar Basti with the utensils and Eid kits for a dozen Gujjar families so that they could celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with other villagers.

The locals appreciated the initiative of the JKPM and thanked its leadership for distributing relief items among the deserving people.

