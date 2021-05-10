Modi is far right racist having a nasty piece of work: MEP Wallace

Picture of the day

Covid catastrophe: People are begging for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders across India

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Modi is far right racist having a nasty piece of work: MEP Wallace

Coronavirus Add comments
Islamabad, May 10 (KMS): Mick Wallace, Member of European Parliament (MEP) from Ireland south, has said that Narendra Modi is a far right racist, who has a nasty piece of work.

Mick Wallace said this in a video of his address in the EU Parliament he shred twitter on Sunday, a day after an EU-India virtual summit was held. He said, “The truth is that Modi is far right racist. He’s a nasty piece of work. But that doesn’t stop us from actually engaging with India. Hopefully, he won’t be there forever.”

The MEP said he too favours the strong relationship between the EU (European Union) and India but not as a geopolitical tool to challenge the rise of China in the region and the world what exactly the Americans want to do when it comes to India.

Mick Wallace maintained that he would like to see the EU to play a different role, to play an independent role and have a healthy relationship with India. And we shouldn’t pretend that we’re going there and engaging them because of shared values, he said.

The MEP pointed out that the idea that the EU can use India as a vehicle to stop China as if China was the baddie and India was the goodie is absolute nonsense. He said the human rights record in India is much worse that it is in China and there is no comparison. “The Chinese have performed miracles with challenging poverty unheard of in humankind. They have so much to offer and we have much to learn from them and just if you want to compare the two, look at how both of them have dealt with Covid.”

Let’s be realistic in our relationship and stop pretending, he added.

It is to mention here that India and the European Union agreed at a virtual summit on Saturday to resume free-trade negotiations. The meeting saw attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and heads of government of the 27 EU member states.


