Nothing about Jammu & Kashmir India’s internal matter: Qureshi

Covid catastrophe: People are begging for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders across India

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Nothing about Jammu & Kashmir India’s internal matter: Qureshi

Foreign minister says final settlement on IIOJK lies with UNSC calling for free, impartial plebiscite

Islamabad, May 10 (KMS)Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that the final settlement of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) dispute lies in the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) resolution calling for a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

“Let me be clear, Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute on the UN Security Council agenda,” the foreign minister said on Twitter, adding that IIOJK was not India’s internal matter.

In April, the foreign minister said that dialogue between Pakistan and India would only take place if the situation in IIOJK improves.

“Kashmir is not bilateral; rather an internationally recognised issue as there are numerous UN Security Council resolutions on it,” FM Qureshi said in an interview with Khaleej Times.

The foreign minister added that if India and Pakistan want lasting peace in South Asia, they would have to discuss the IIOJK issue to find a resolution according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, as the issue cannot be put on the back burner.

Qureshi maintained that Pakistan was comfortable with the role the UAE can play to improve relations between India and Pakistan.

“We want to move ahead, but in order to get there, India, which is responsible for vitiating the environment will have to create a conducive and enabling environment, for the dialogue to take place,” he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan would appreciate anyone and everyone including UAE to play a positive and constructive role, but the initiative will have to be indigenous.

“There have been some positive developments, as India says it wants to see a peaceful Afghanistan and region but Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control are suffering from unprovoked firing by India,” the FM added.

The foreign minister said he was in the UAE to also discuss the evolving regional situation and the developments taking place in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan desires a peaceful, democratic and stable Afghanistan, but for that, the peace process has to be taken forward by the people of Afghanistan,” he added.


