Nothing about Jammu & Kashmir India’s internal matter: Qureshi

Foreign minister says final settlement on IIOJK lies with UNSC calling for free, impartial plebiscite

Islamabad, May 10 (KMS)Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that the final settlement of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) dispute lies in the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) resolution calling for a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

“Let me be clear, Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute on the UN Security Council agenda,” the foreign minister said on Twitter, adding that IIOJK was not India’s internal matter.

In April, the foreign minister said that dialogue between Pakistan and India would only take place if the situation in IIOJK improves.

“Kashmir is not bilateral; rather an internationally recognised issue as there are numerous UN Security Council resolutions on it,” FM Qureshi said in an interview with Khaleej Times.

The foreign minister added that if India and Pakistan want lasting peace in South Asia, they would have to discuss the IIOJK issue to find a resolution according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, as the issue cannot be put on the back burner.

Qureshi maintained that Pakistan was comfortable with the role the UAE can play to improve relations between India and Pakistan.

“We want to move ahead, but in order to get there, India, which is responsible for vitiating the environment will have to create a conducive and enabling environment, for the dialogue to take place,” he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan would appreciate anyone and everyone including UAE to play a positive and constructive role, but the initiative will have to be indigenous.

“There have been some positive developments, as India says it wants to see a peaceful Afghanistan and region but Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control are suffering from unprovoked firing by India,” the FM added.

The foreign minister said he was in the UAE to also discuss the evolving regional situation and the developments taking place in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan desires a peaceful, democratic and stable Afghanistan, but for that, the peace process has to be taken forward by the people of Afghanistan,” he added.

