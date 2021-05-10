Release of IIOJK detainees from jails demanded

Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Abdul Ahad Parra has demanded the immediate release of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different jails of India and the territory.

Abdul Ahad Parra in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Covid-19 pandemic was on the rise in India, which had endangered the lives of Kashmiri political detainees in jails.

He said that the authorities had extended the corona lockdown till May 17 so that this disease could not spread and human life can be safe but they did not release the Kashmiri political detainees. He added that lakhs of prisoners had been released in the entire world.

He demanded release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Masarat Alam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Muhammad Yusuf Mir, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Rafiqi Ganai, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Dr. Mohammad Shafi Shariati, Hamid Fayyaz, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Pir Saifullah, Ayaz Akber, Ghulam Mohammad Butt, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Advocate Zahid Ali, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Hakeem Showkat, Mirajuddin Nanda, Waheed Ahmad Gujree, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Mirajuddin Kalwal, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi.

Abdul Ahad Parra appealed to the United Nations and other international rights organizations to take serious and solid steps to release all the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails.

