Sehrai’s funeral: Police lodges FIR against 20 persons for raising pro-freedom slogans

Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, police have registered FIR against 20 people who as per the authorities were found involved in raising pro-freedom and provocative slogans during the funeral of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on May 6.

The video of the event had gone viral on social media. Sehrai was shifted to a hospital in Jammu on May 5 after his health condition deteriorated in Udhampur jail. Later he breathed his last in the same hospital.

Sehrai’s body was taken to his ancestral graveyard at Tekkipora, Kupwara in police custody where he was laid to rest in presence of his few family members and close relatives.

