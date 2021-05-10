Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Surge in COVID-19 worries families of IIOJK detainees lodged in Indian jails

Kashmir Media Service

#KashmiriDetaineesUnderCovidThreat

Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the massive surge in COVID-19 related deaths and infections in India has alarmed the families of the Kashmiri prisoners illegally detained in Delhi’s Tihar jail and other prisons across India about the safety of their dear ones.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, maintained that overcrowded Indian prisons have already become incubators for coronavirus. It said the IIOJK people are worried about the safety of Kashmiri detainees in the face of congestion in Indian jails and infection of inmates at large scale.

The report said that Ruwa Shah, daughter of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Altaf Ahmed Shah, in a tweet, expressed concern over the health of her father in Tihar Jail. Every day at least 2 people are dying of COVID inside Tihar Jail and more than 250 people have tested positive so far, Ruwa Shah, revealed in her tweet. It said the families of Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Farooq Ahmed Dar, and Shahid-ul-Islam, who are lodged in Tihar Jail, have already said that the detainees faced threat to their due to COVID-19.

The report said worried IIOJK families are asking whether the incarcerated Kashmiri prisoners are not humans that they are not set free despite COVID surge. Reports are emerging that health of Kashmiri detainees is deteriorating rapidly due to unavailability of adequate food and medical facilities.

The report pointed out that several Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders are suffering from multiple ailments and are deprived of basic human amenities including medical care in Indian jails. Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai’s custodial death has indicated that the Kashmiri detainees are facing life threat due to COVID in Indian jails as they are not provided with proper medical care, it said.

The report said the APHC has appealed to the UN, International Committee of Red Cross and other human rights bodies to come to rescue the Kashmiri detainees languishing in Indian jails. It said Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram, has also asked the UN chief, Antonio Guterres, to help secure immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiri prisoners.

The report deplored that fascist Modi-led Indian government is paying no heed to calls for the release of thousands of Kashmiris languishing in Indian jails. Refusing to release the Kashmiri detainees despite surging COVID cases speaks volumes of vindictive nature of Modi regime, it said, adding that the global rights bodies must mount pressure on New Delhi to release illegally detained Kashmiris to save them from getting infected with the coronavirus.


