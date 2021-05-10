Uranium seized in Mumbai was enough for bomb

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Covid catastrophe: People are begging for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders across India

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

Uranium seized in Mumbai was enough for bomb

HR Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, May 10 (KMS) The nuclear and defense experts said that 7 kg of uranium, worth about 3 million dollars, seized in Mumbai, India, is of extremely pure grade, enough to make a bomb.

The experts including John Miller and Brig Masood Ahmad Khan, while expressing shock and dismay over the lenient approach of IAEA, have said that such quality of 90 percent enriched uranium isotopes is enough to be directly used to make nuclear bombs.

They said that about 15 kilograms of the same quality of uranium is used to make an atomic bomb.

They said one can gauge the seriousness of this issue by the fact that Iran is allowed to enrich uranium to 3.67 percent purity and it was subject to international sanctions when its quantity went up to 4.5 percent. And in India, smugglers were carrying 90 percent enriched uranium in bags.” How such a material did come out of a laboratory”, they asked?

If it had happened in Pakistan, organizations around the world would have been talking about rolling back Pakistan’s nuclear program.

Pertinent to mention here that there have been 11 cases pertaining to seizure of high quality uranium reported in India since 1994. Even politicians have been found involved in the smuggling of such a dangerous material.

The experts suggest that IAEA must take action against India by reviewing its nuclear security protocols and FATF also needs to put India in black list to effectively monitor money trails of such transactions in India.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: