Collection of Manajaats, naa’t & manqabat by Mirwaiz released

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mirwaiz Foundation has released “Seena ba Seena” a collection of manajaats, na’at and manqabat recited by senior Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Tt has been about 22 months since August 2019 that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is placed under house arrest by the state authorities and his Wa’az- o- Tabligh has been proscribed.

As a tribute to the holy month of Ramadan, the Mirwaiz has compiled a special collection of manaajaat, naat and manqabat from the bayaz of the Mirwaizeen, recited during the Wa’az. The compilation is available on youtube and will be available on all audio streaming services soon.

