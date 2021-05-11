Demo in Brussels to express solidarity with oppressed people of IIOJK

Brussels, May 11 (KMS): A demonstration was held, today, in Brussels, the European Headquarters, in order to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir including Kashmiri prisoners illegally detained in Indian jails, which are witnessing rapidly spread of deadly COVID-19.

The demonstration was organized by Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) in front of European institutions at Place Schuman in the Belgium’s capital city.

The demonstrators wearing masks were standing within the social distance according the SOPs of the pandemic. Holding Kashmiri flags, banners and placards with slogans, they called for end to the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and immediate release of all Kashmiri prisoners including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Ayaz Akbar and Farooq Dar.

On the occasion, the KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, said as the corona virus has been widely spreading in the Indian jails including Tihar prison, due to which the threats to the life of the Kashmiri prisoners have increased and their immediate release is essential for safety of their life.

He also condemned custodial death of senior Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai who died due to denial of immediate necessary medical treatment by the Indian jail authorities recently. Ali Raza Syed said, there should be an independent investigation into the sudden death of Ashraf Sehrai in the illegal Indian detention.

He called for immediate release of all the Kashmiri prisoners facing threats to their life in the Indian jails.

