Demo in Brussels to express solidarity with oppressed people of IIOJK

International Atomic Energy Agency owes an explanation over arrest of two persons with uranium in Mumai

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Demo in Brussels to express solidarity with oppressed people of IIOJK

Brussels, May 11 (KMS): A demonstration was held, today, in Brussels, the European Headquarters, in order to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir including Kashmiri prisoners illegally detained in Indian jails, which are witnessing rapidly spread of deadly COVID-19.

The demonstration was organized by Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) in front of European institutions at Place Schuman in the Belgium’s capital city.

The demonstrators wearing masks were standing within the social distance according the SOPs of the pandemic. Holding Kashmiri flags, banners and placards with slogans, they called for end to the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and immediate release of all Kashmiri prisoners including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Ayaz Akbar and Farooq Dar.

On the occasion, the KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, said as the corona virus has been widely spreading in the Indian jails including Tihar prison, due to which the threats to the life of the Kashmiri prisoners have increased and their immediate release is essential for safety of their life.

He also condemned custodial death of senior Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai who died due to denial of immediate necessary medical treatment by the Indian jail authorities recently. Ali Raza Syed said, there should be an independent investigation into the sudden death of Ashraf Sehrai in the illegal Indian detention.

He called for immediate release of all the Kashmiri prisoners facing threats to their life in the Indian jails.


