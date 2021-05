New Delhi, May 11 (KMS): More than 150 corpses were dumped in the Ganges River for lack of adequate firewood to cremate the bodies died as a result of coronavirus

Social media users have questioned what would happen if the Ganges got contaminated by the corona.

A Muslim on twitter said, “Praise be to God for the blessing of Islam, in which our dead are hidden with dignity”.

