IIOJK detainees at risk as no COVID testing facility in jails

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the life of thousands of Kashmiris lodged in various jails of the territory is at risk as most of the prisons have no facility to conduct COVID-19 tests on the detainees.

No COVID-19 test has been conducted on any of the prisoners lodged in Srinagar Central Jail and other jails of the territory so far.

The authorities claim that presently not a single detainee with coronavirus is being held in any of the jails. However, their claim holds no ground as they have not conducted COVID-19 tests of the prisoners even as many inmates have shown the symptoms of coronavirus.

